Have We Been Identified as a Future Threat #targetedindividual #cern #backtothefuture #chosenones

Targeted Individuals: Taxes (Government) and Tithes (Church) 💵🎯 This is a joint venture between the Government and the Church to separate you from your money.Federal Taxes are Illegal: Ex IRS Agent researched Tax Law and released that it was unlawful so she quit her job and stopped paying taxes. She has not been arrested.The Church uses scare tactics and false doctrine to get you to pay protection money to the Jesus character.They use the Voice of God Technology while you sleep to send you nightmares. During your waking hours they target you on a specific frequency to have you believe G-d is talking to you. Research Voice to Skull; Military Program.They want you paying taxes and tithes with are not legal in the physical or spiritual realms. Stop paying them‼️#gangstalking#chosenonesHow Are You Targeted and Who is Targeting you? Have you experienced NDE or the Mandela Effect?1. Targeted specifically at birth: You were targeted based on your birth right, possible inheritance or future purpose.2. Everyone is a target: We are all being targeted by the ones running this planet.3. Targeted by a specific event: Rape, Assault, Attack, Traumatic Event or Crime.4. Targeted based on genetics: The answer is in your blood or genetic makeup. Who or what are you?5. Placed on a list by someone: A contract was taken out on your life. Trauma, Torture, then Premature Death.6. Sacrificed: You were chosen to be the sacrificial lamb of your family like Joseph or Isaac in the Bible.7. Part of an experiment: The government, Aliens or Fallen Angels are experimenting on you.8. Lawsuit: At some point in your life, you were part of a lawsuit.9. Targeted by a competitor: Someone or something sees you as competition and wants to take you out.10. Religion: You were indoctrinated into religion at some point and now your faith is being tested. Alternatively, the Church is trying to recruit you through fear and scare tactics. They are in cahoots with the government to drain your pockets. Taxes and Tithes.11. Targets have brain damage: At some point in your life you sustained brain damage. No one is targeting you, it’s all in your head.12. Pharmaceutical Companies: At some point in your life, you were given a drug. The drug companies placed you in an ongoing trial without your knowledge.13. Hacked: Your brain was hacked and they’re currently running the Targeted Individual Script.14. Matrix: You are Neo in the Metatron Cube or Metaverse who has woken up. They’re trying to put you back to sleep, assimilate or kill you.15. NDE: You died but came back to life one or more times. They can’t figure out why so they’re making attempts to kill you. Alternatively, they know why you’ve escaped death so they’re monitoring you. Can you soul not escape the gravitational pull of this realm or is God keeping you here for a reason?16. Mandela Effect: Have you noticed the changes in this realm?🕋 #cern #haarp #mkultra Brookhaven Labs Long Island Depopulation Agenda 💉 2030 Georgia Guide Stones #endtimes #mandelaeffect #BuildBackBetter Cold Dark WinterHumans Are Now Hackable AnimalsYuval Noah HarariVoice of God Technology is RealMicrochipped: hearing voices, intrusive thoughtsWho is targeting you 1Who is targeting you 2Nimrod: Tower of Babel ~ CERNPastor Charles LawsonCERN: The EndStephen Darby MinistriesGenocide through Starvation: Eat or Heat