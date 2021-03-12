Who's Responsible For The Notorious Inflation Lies?

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As Americans watch their bills relentlessly rise, they're repeatedly told by official sources that there is no inflation, or 'not enough' inflation. According to the Fed, prices aren't rising fast enough! They've yet to hit their "inflation target." So which is it? Are your own eyes lying to you? Or are the bureaucrats refusing to come clean?