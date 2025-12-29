Health is Real Wealth

Many of the links mentioned are on any of the below:

https://tinyurl.com/TheDoctorOfTheFuture

tinyurl.com/DisruptHealthcare

tinyurl.com/TheGreatestMedicineOfAll

https://tinyurl.com/DisruptBigPharma





For 22 trace minerals in sea salt that's CONFIRMED to be free of all microplastics & even nanoplastic "beads," visit my shortened https://Bio-mats.com/danny & https://Biomats.com/danny-tseng distributor link to learn about 300-hour purple bamboo salt:

https://tinyurl.com/DetoxiSalt

by

https://tinyurl.com/PassiveIncomeWithBiomat

OR

https://tinyurl.com/WhyRichway





Contact me to have a copy of "The Fourth Treatment for Medical Refugees" shipped to you, w/ questions about Richway's products, or their part-time, global business opportunity for possible PASSIVE income WHILE U SLEEP for just $80 registration fee after filling-out: https://tinyurl.com/JoinRichway:

786.441.2727

[email protected]





Or Contact Richway's #1 distributor, Ron Guerra:

[email protected]

303.915.7707





To get a 40% discount by purchasing 100 or more Biomat Professionals, BioAcoustic Mats, bottles of DetoxiSalt, or Richway’s other products, contact Richway’s co-founder & co-owner, Calvin Kim in Hi:

cell: 1+808.382.8816

[email protected]

& tell him that Danny Tseng referred you





To view the features & benefits of America's SAFEST, HEALTHIEST, and "GREENEST HOMES OF THE FUTURE" visit:

https://tinyurl.com/CircadianMitoHouse

OR

https://tinyurl.com/TeslaPassiveHouse

& watch:

https://tinyurl.com/HomeOfTheFutureVideo





To learn how to need to eat up to ~66% LESS food, visit any of the below:

tinyurl.com/PrimaryNutritionStore

tinyurl.com/3PillarsOfHealthStore

https://tinyurl.com/LigthWaterMagnetismStore

https://tinyurl.com/3LeggedStoolOfQuantumBiology

tinyurl.com/PrimaryNutritionShop





Learn all about bioelectromagnetism for health at any of the below:

https://tinyurl.com/EarthingForDummies

Linktr.ee/EarthingForDummies





Learn about magnets for health at:

Linktr.ee/MagnetsForHealth

&

https://tinyurl.com/MagneticoSleep

SAVE 15% by applying code:

danny

at MagneticoSleep.com





To learn about the science of magnets for better sleep & health, view a list of benefits & health conditions helped by MagneticoSleep mattresses by copying & pasting the below into your browser:

https://tinyurl.com/MagneticoSleepEbrochure

OR

tinyurl.com/MagneticoSleepbrochure





To listen to retired brain surgeon, Dr. Jack Kruse's MagneticoSleep testimonial on BitChute, watch:

https://tinyurl.com/DrKruseMagneticoSleepVideo





Decalcify your pineal gland to dream more by super-saturating your cells w/ iodine w/ a couple providers listed at:

https://Linktr.ee/IodineForDummies

or

https://tinyurl.com/GetIodine for a more affordable option





To avoid consuming mercury found in many seafood & fish oil supplements, visit:

https://tinyurl.com/Omega3s101

OR

https://Linktr.ee/EssentialFattyAcids

&

MoxDirect.com & enter code:

DANNY to get a discount





To SIGNIFICANTLY raise your FICO credit score w/ the services of "The Credit REVERSAL Guru," George Cole, visit:

https://tinyurl.com/BeyondCreditRepair

OR

https://tinyurl.com/BetterThanCreditRepair





STOP trading precious time for $ by re-conditioning your thinking about how to earn $ by having a mindset-SHIFT by viewing my "How to Own Your Life" 3-Step System to be able to live your dream lifestyle at any of the below:

https://tinyurl.com/iWantFreedomNow

https://tinyurl.com/MoreHammockTime

tinyurl.com/HowToOwnYourLifeNow

tinyurl.com/HowToHaveTimeFreedom

, watching the videos at the below:

https://tinyurl.com/FinancialEd101 OR tinyurl.com/FinancialEducation101

Brighteon.com/channels/FreedomFrom9to5

youtube.com/@MoneyTimeAndLocationFreedom

, & scheduling a time freedom coaching session w/ me -- ONLY AFTER you've watched the "cash-flow quadrant" concept video, at least, 100 times & have decided to become a BIG business SYSTEMS owner & have chosen the relationship/network/Multi-Level marketing industry as the best business model that will get you to TOTAL time & $-FREEdom in the next ~2 to ~10 years-- by filling-out: https://tinyurl.com/TimeFreedomCoaching & then leaving me a VM at my at 786.441.2727, cell (but I never text): 305.297.9360, or 1+800.250.8975



