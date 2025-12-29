BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Health is Real Wealth
FreedomFrom9to5.org
FreedomFrom9to5.org
2 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
22 views • 2 days ago

Many of the links mentioned are on any of the below:

https://tinyurl.com/TheDoctorOfTheFuture

tinyurl.com/DisruptHealthcare

tinyurl.com/TheGreatestMedicineOfAll

https://tinyurl.com/DisruptBigPharma


For 22 trace minerals in sea salt that's CONFIRMED to be free of all microplastics & even nanoplastic "beads," visit my shortened https://Bio-mats.com/danny & https://Biomats.com/danny-tseng distributor link to learn about 300-hour purple bamboo salt:

https://tinyurl.com/DetoxiSalt

by

https://tinyurl.com/PassiveIncomeWithBiomat

OR

https://tinyurl.com/WhyRichway


Contact me to have a copy of "The Fourth Treatment for Medical Refugees" shipped to you, w/ questions about Richway's products, or their part-time, global business opportunity for possible PASSIVE income WHILE U SLEEP for just $80 registration fee after filling-out: https://tinyurl.com/JoinRichway:

786.441.2727

[email protected]


Or Contact Richway's #1 distributor, Ron Guerra:

[email protected]

303.915.7707


To get a 40% discount by purchasing 100 or more Biomat Professionals, BioAcoustic Mats, bottles of DetoxiSalt, or Richway’s other products, contact Richway’s co-founder & co-owner, Calvin Kim in Hi:

cell: 1+808.382.8816

[email protected]

& tell him that Danny Tseng referred you


To view the features & benefits of America's SAFEST, HEALTHIEST, and "GREENEST HOMES OF THE FUTURE" visit:

https://tinyurl.com/CircadianMitoHouse

OR

https://tinyurl.com/TeslaPassiveHouse

& watch:

https://tinyurl.com/HomeOfTheFutureVideo


To learn how to need to eat up to ~66% LESS food, visit any of the below:

tinyurl.com/PrimaryNutritionStore

tinyurl.com/3PillarsOfHealthStore

https://tinyurl.com/LigthWaterMagnetismStore

https://tinyurl.com/3LeggedStoolOfQuantumBiology

tinyurl.com/PrimaryNutritionShop


Learn all about bioelectromagnetism for health at any of the below:

https://tinyurl.com/EarthingForDummies

Linktr.ee/EarthingForDummies


Learn about magnets for health at:

Linktr.ee/MagnetsForHealth

&

https://tinyurl.com/MagneticoSleep

SAVE 15% by applying code:

danny

at MagneticoSleep.com


To learn about the science of magnets for better sleep & health, view a list of benefits & health conditions helped by MagneticoSleep mattresses by copying & pasting the below into your browser:

https://tinyurl.com/MagneticoSleepEbrochure

OR

tinyurl.com/MagneticoSleepbrochure


To listen to retired brain surgeon, Dr. Jack Kruse's MagneticoSleep testimonial on BitChute, watch:

https://tinyurl.com/DrKruseMagneticoSleepVideo


Decalcify your pineal gland to dream more by super-saturating your cells w/ iodine w/ a couple providers listed at:

https://Linktr.ee/IodineForDummies

or

https://tinyurl.com/GetIodine for a more affordable option


To avoid consuming mercury found in many seafood & fish oil supplements, visit:

https://tinyurl.com/Omega3s101

OR

https://Linktr.ee/EssentialFattyAcids

&

MoxDirect.com & enter code:

DANNY to get a discount


To SIGNIFICANTLY raise your FICO credit score w/ the services of "The Credit REVERSAL Guru," George Cole, visit:

https://tinyurl.com/BeyondCreditRepair

OR

https://tinyurl.com/BetterThanCreditRepair


STOP trading precious time for $ by re-conditioning your thinking about how to earn $ by having a mindset-SHIFT by viewing my "How to Own Your Life" 3-Step System to be able to live your dream lifestyle at any of the below:

https://tinyurl.com/iWantFreedomNow

https://tinyurl.com/MoreHammockTime

tinyurl.com/HowToOwnYourLifeNow

tinyurl.com/HowToHaveTimeFreedom

, watching the videos at the below:

https://tinyurl.com/FinancialEd101 OR tinyurl.com/FinancialEducation101

Brighteon.com/channels/FreedomFrom9to5

youtube.com/@MoneyTimeAndLocationFreedom

, & scheduling a time freedom coaching session w/ me -- ONLY AFTER you've watched the "cash-flow quadrant" concept video, at least, 100 times & have decided to become a BIG business SYSTEMS owner & have chosen the relationship/network/Multi-Level marketing industry as the best business model that will get you to TOTAL time & $-FREEdom in the next ~2 to ~10 years-- by filling-out: https://tinyurl.com/TimeFreedomCoaching & then leaving me a VM at my at 786.441.2727, cell (but I never text): 305.297.9360, or 1+800.250.8975


Keywords
off gridresidual incomepassive incomeentrepreneurshiprobert kiyosakidr jack kruserich dad poor dadbest mlm companybest network marketing companybest home based businesscash flow quadrantbest franchise
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
New York mandates social media warning labels to combat youth mental health crisis

New York mandates social media warning labels to combat youth mental health crisis

Belle Carter
New Zealand&#8217;s gas crisis deepens as domestic production plummets

New Zealand’s gas crisis deepens as domestic production plummets

Belle Carter
New study reveals &#8220;beer belly&#8221; fat poses greater heart risks than overall obesity

New study reveals “beer belly” fat poses greater heart risks than overall obesity

Patrick Lewis
Trump administration reports 70% of ICE arrests involve criminal migrants

Trump administration reports 70% of ICE arrests involve criminal migrants

Belle Carter
High-risk zones to avoid when disaster strikes: A survival guide

High-risk zones to avoid when disaster strikes: A survival guide

Evangelyn Rodriguez
Financial &#038; technological upheaval ahead: Silver market collapse, AI disruption, and global economic shifts

Financial & technological upheaval ahead: Silver market collapse, AI disruption, and global economic shifts

Finn Heartley
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy