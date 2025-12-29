Health is Real Wealth

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Many of the links mentioned are on any of the below:
https://tinyurl.com/TheDoctorOfTheFuture
tinyurl.com/DisruptHealthcare
tinyurl.com/TheGreatestMedicineOfAll
https://tinyurl.com/DisruptBigPharma
For 22 trace minerals in sea salt that's CONFIRMED to be free of all microplastics & even nanoplastic "beads," visit my shortened https://Bio-mats.com/danny & https://Biomats.com/danny-tseng distributor link to learn about 300-hour purple bamboo salt:
https://tinyurl.com/DetoxiSalt
by
https://tinyurl.com/PassiveIncomeWithBiomat
OR
https://tinyurl.com/WhyRichway
Contact me to have a copy of "The Fourth Treatment for Medical Refugees" shipped to you, w/ questions about Richway's products, or their part-time, global business opportunity for possible PASSIVE income WHILE U SLEEP for just $80 registration fee after filling-out: https://tinyurl.com/JoinRichway:
786.441.2727
Or Contact Richway's #1 distributor, Ron Guerra:
303.915.7707
To get a 40% discount by purchasing 100 or more Biomat Professionals, BioAcoustic Mats, bottles of DetoxiSalt, or Richway’s other products, contact Richway’s co-founder & co-owner, Calvin Kim in Hi:
cell: 1+808.382.8816
& tell him that Danny Tseng referred you
To view the features & benefits of America's SAFEST, HEALTHIEST, and "GREENEST HOMES OF THE FUTURE" visit:
https://tinyurl.com/CircadianMitoHouse
OR
https://tinyurl.com/TeslaPassiveHouse
& watch:
https://tinyurl.com/HomeOfTheFutureVideo
To learn how to need to eat up to ~66% LESS food, visit any of the below:
tinyurl.com/PrimaryNutritionStore
tinyurl.com/3PillarsOfHealthStore
https://tinyurl.com/LigthWaterMagnetismStore
https://tinyurl.com/3LeggedStoolOfQuantumBiology
tinyurl.com/PrimaryNutritionShop
Learn all about bioelectromagnetism for health at any of the below:
https://tinyurl.com/EarthingForDummies
Linktr.ee/EarthingForDummies
Learn about magnets for health at:
Linktr.ee/MagnetsForHealth
&
https://tinyurl.com/MagneticoSleep
SAVE 15% by applying code:
danny
at MagneticoSleep.com
To learn about the science of magnets for better sleep & health, view a list of benefits & health conditions helped by MagneticoSleep mattresses by copying & pasting the below into your browser:
https://tinyurl.com/MagneticoSleepEbrochure
OR
tinyurl.com/MagneticoSleepbrochure
To listen to retired brain surgeon, Dr. Jack Kruse's MagneticoSleep testimonial on BitChute, watch:
https://tinyurl.com/DrKruseMagneticoSleepVideo
Decalcify your pineal gland to dream more by super-saturating your cells w/ iodine w/ a couple providers listed at:
https://Linktr.ee/IodineForDummies
or
https://tinyurl.com/GetIodine for a more affordable option
To avoid consuming mercury found in many seafood & fish oil supplements, visit:
https://tinyurl.com/Omega3s101
OR
https://Linktr.ee/EssentialFattyAcids
&
MoxDirect.com & enter code:
DANNY to get a discount
To SIGNIFICANTLY raise your FICO credit score w/ the services of "The Credit REVERSAL Guru," George Cole, visit:
https://tinyurl.com/BeyondCreditRepair
OR
https://tinyurl.com/BetterThanCreditRepair
STOP trading precious time for $ by re-conditioning your thinking about how to earn $ by having a mindset-SHIFT by viewing my "How to Own Your Life" 3-Step System to be able to live your dream lifestyle at any of the below:
https://tinyurl.com/iWantFreedomNow
https://tinyurl.com/MoreHammockTime
tinyurl.com/HowToOwnYourLifeNow
tinyurl.com/HowToHaveTimeFreedom
, watching the videos at the below:
https://tinyurl.com/FinancialEd101 OR tinyurl.com/FinancialEducation101
Brighteon.com/channels/FreedomFrom9to5
youtube.com/@MoneyTimeAndLocationFreedom
, & scheduling a time freedom coaching session w/ me -- ONLY AFTER you've watched the "cash-flow quadrant" concept video, at least, 100 times & have decided to become a BIG business SYSTEMS owner & have chosen the relationship/network/Multi-Level marketing industry as the best business model that will get you to TOTAL time & $-FREEdom in the next ~2 to ~10 years-- by filling-out: https://tinyurl.com/TimeFreedomCoaching & then leaving me a VM at my at 786.441.2727, cell (but I never text): 305.297.9360, or 1+800.250.8975