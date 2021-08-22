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Providence Police Officers Suspended After Body Cam Shows Them Beating Teens And Spitting On Them
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340 views • August 22, 2021
These teens did wrong, and there should be accountability, they made a major mishap; but these police officers were over the top, their conduct was not becoming for a police officer on duty.
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