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【Ukraine Rescue】 05/19/2022 Mr. Bannon states: Only the Chinese people can free China, but we will help in any possible way; progress is done by literacy, and all you are doing is adding to that goal. Nicole calls on certain Western powers to stop giving financial blood to sustain the life of the CCP, and must fully decouple from it.