“REALLY!... They Who Will Endure To The End Will Be Saved”

Getting to the place where we realize that GOD REALLY IS MUCH BIGGER THAN WE THINK HE IS and we can endure AND persevere in “this Life-time Venture” w-i-t-h Him ... to the end.

Part of our "Why do Believers suffer?—Here’s what the devil doesn’t want us to know!" podcast

@ https://directory.libsyn.com/episode/index/id/3322600 ...unveiling the Secrets the devil DOESN'T want us to FIND as we look "Between The Lines" of God's Holy written Word.





Scripture focus on passages in The Bible book of Matthew and Romans:





Matthew 24:11-14, “And many false prophets shall rise, and shall deceive many. And because iniquity shall abound, the love of many shall wax cold. But he that shall endure unto the end, the same shall be saved. And this Gospel of the kingdom shall be preached in all the world for a witness unto all nations; and then shall the end come (Matthew 24:11-14).”





Romans 8:28, “And we know that all things work together for good to them that love God, to them who are the called according to His purpose (Romans 8:28).”





3 min., 47 sec.





You are welcome in this space where a small ministry family expresses big passion for, and joy in, Christ Jesus. We are living a wonder-filled, adventurous journey of a lifetime, friend, and we are really glad you’re here!





There was a time that all Keith wanted in the world was to lay down roots in a home church where he could bring friends in to become family in The Gospel of Jesus Christ by The Gospel that Jesus Christ preached. Now, that is exactly what exists. In watching this dream of Family unfold, another, even more ambitious, dream was formed in Keith's (now Keith & Brenda’s) full TTM Family’s heart – to share with others this Life journey, being sold out to Jesus Christ, telling our testimonies with the lessons we've learned along the way.





Pull up a seat, grab a coffee or cocoa, and enjoy some time with us. We hope you join us in building the Family of God in Christ Jesus, and together we will reach more souls and fan the flame in more Hearts and Lives as we "press Toward The Mark for the Prize of the High Calling of God in Christ Jesus (Philippians 3:13-14)"!

