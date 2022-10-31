Ukraine Update Oct 31, 2022

⚡️SITREP

🇺🇦 Ukrainian servicemen were seized by Russian airborne unit near Kherson region in attempt to attack Russian Armed Forces’ positions

◽️ In the Kupyansk direction, the enemy with up to two battalion tactical groups reinforced by foreign mercenaries launched seven unsuccessful attacks on Russian positions in Kharkov region. Up to 250 Ukrainian servicemen and fighters, one tank, six infantry fighting vehicles, four armored personnel carriers and eight vehicles have been eliminated.

◽️ In the Krasny Liman direction, the enemy tried to conduct offensive operations by two company tactical groups near Stelmakhovka, Makeyevka and Chervonopopovka (Lugansk People's Republic). All the attacks have been repelled. More than 50 Ukrainian servicemen, one tank, two infantry fighting vehicles and one armored personnel carrier have been eliminated by artillery fire and air strikes.

◽️ In the South Donetsk direction, the units of Russian troops in the course of the offensive destroyed the enemy near Novomikhailovka and Vladimirovka (Donetsk People's Republic), as well as seized a number of strongpoints and dominating heights. Within the offensive, Russian troops advanced more than three kilometers deep into the enemy's defense and reached the southern outskirts of Pavlovka (Donetsk People's Republic). Over 100 Ukrainian personnel, one tank, three armored fighting vehicles and six pickups have been eliminated. Six Ukrainian servicemen surrendered and one Ukrainian tank was captured.

◽️ In the Nikolayev-Krivoy Rog direction, the AFU launched three unsuccessful attacks by company tactical groups near Kherson region.

13 areas of the enemy's manpower reserves have been eliminated. Over 180 Ukrainian personnel, 11 armored fighting vehicles and 21 motor vehicles have been eliminated.

💥Tactical and army aviation, missile troops and artillery have hit the AFU communications center near Beliaevka (Kherson region), an munition depot near Kupyansk (Kharkiv region), as well as 68 artillery units in firing positions, manpower and military equipment in 189 areas. A training center for special operations forces of the AFU has been eliminated by a strike of Russian troops near Ochakov (Nikolayev region).

A U.S.-manufactured AN/TPQ-36 counterbattery warfare radar has been destroyed near Nikolayevka (Donetsk People's Republic).

✈️Fighter aviation has shot down one Mi-8 helicopter of Ukrainian Air Force near Dudchany (Kherson region).

💥Air defense facilities have shot down a Su-25 aircraft of Ukrainian Air Force near Nikolskoye (Donetsk People's Republic).

Two Mi-8 helicopters of the Ukraine Air Force have been shot down near Kirovsk and Konstantinovka (Donetsk People's Republic).

- Russian Military of Defense



