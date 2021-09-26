© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Living in a World Where Goal Posts Are Constantly Changing (Jim Jordan's Observations)
Follow
0
Share
Report
42 views • September 26, 2021
https://articles.mercola.com/sites/articles/archive/2021/09/25/cdc-changes-the-definition-of-vaccines.aspx?ui=db1c8443091da8e5adafcb987fb464e0897952a7a94345dffa47df648a2295a5&;sd=20120913&cid_source=dnl&cid_medium=email&cid_content=art2HL&cid=20210925&mid=DM1002260&rid=1274297936
In this short video, Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, gives an accounting of Dr. Anthony Fauci vacillating on his recommendations regarding masking in public. Fauci was appointed as the director of the NIAID in 1984 which, by 2020, should have made him an expert on the transmission of infectious diseases.
Yet, as is apparent by this historical recounting, the recommendations evolve depending on the current climate, just as the definitions of herd immunity, vaccines and pandemics have evolved.
These definitions have been changed to fit the new narrative being churned out by public health officials and mainstream media that promote fear and ignore science. In many ways, you're living in a fog of war right now — a fog of COVID war — according to Jeffrey Tucker, editorial director of the American Institute for Economic Research.40
During such a fog, "It is often unclear who is making decisions and why, and what the relationships are between the strategies and the goals. Even the rationale can become elusive as frustration and disorientation displace clarity and rationality."41 Seeing through the fog is the first step to coming out of the battle unscathed.
I would encourage you to copy the content from this article and save it to your hard drive so you can share this information and help others see through this fog of misinformation and lies that is threatening our way of life.
In this short video, Rep. Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, gives an accounting of Dr. Anthony Fauci vacillating on his recommendations regarding masking in public. Fauci was appointed as the director of the NIAID in 1984 which, by 2020, should have made him an expert on the transmission of infectious diseases.
Yet, as is apparent by this historical recounting, the recommendations evolve depending on the current climate, just as the definitions of herd immunity, vaccines and pandemics have evolved.
These definitions have been changed to fit the new narrative being churned out by public health officials and mainstream media that promote fear and ignore science. In many ways, you're living in a fog of war right now — a fog of COVID war — according to Jeffrey Tucker, editorial director of the American Institute for Economic Research.40
During such a fog, "It is often unclear who is making decisions and why, and what the relationships are between the strategies and the goals. Even the rationale can become elusive as frustration and disorientation displace clarity and rationality."41 Seeing through the fog is the first step to coming out of the battle unscathed.
I would encourage you to copy the content from this article and save it to your hard drive so you can share this information and help others see through this fog of misinformation and lies that is threatening our way of life.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.