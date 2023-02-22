Hans Trooper dancin hot

Hans Trooper is dancin hot, in a bar, on the stage in front of about 100 people, the bar was just getting filled at around 10 30pm, still early, that's why there was only about 100 karaoke lovers, and other bar clients, some were also outside on the terrace, this is in June 2011, and roughly 100 bar clients, most of them karaoke lovers, and I did my show.
comment written by me ; Hans Trooper
Hans Trooper 2011 copyright. ©
