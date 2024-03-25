The First Suspect in 'Aiding Attackers' at Crocus - whose Arrest will be Considered by the Basmanny Court, was brought into the courtroom

The first suspect in aiding terrorists, whose arrest will be considered by the Basmanny Court, was brought into the courtroom.
This is Dilovar Islomov, born in 1999, a Russian citizen, and works as a taxi driver.
The Basmanny District Court of Moscow has arrested the fifth suspect in the "Crocus" terrorist attack case, Dilovar Islomov.
Dilovar Islomov, owned the Renault car, which the terrorists used to flee the crime scene.
He sold it in February, but the car insurance remained in his name.
