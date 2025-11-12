Josep Pàmies talks with Doctor José Luis Cabouli. Transplants. Spanish sound with English subtitles.





Excerpt of a video talk between Josep Pàmies and Doctor José Luis Cabouli, on Friday, June 20, 2025, in the office of Sweet Revolution in Balaguer. The questions on transplants are asked by Francesc Colet and answered by both lecturers.





Time: 8 minutes 33 seconds. Language: Voice in Castillian (Spanish) with English subtitles.





Link to the video with the full speech in Castillian (Spanish) to be found in the Sweet Revolution channel in Balaguer:





https://dulcerevolucion.com/videos/josep-pamies-dialoga-dr-jose-luis-cabouli/





Link to the video with the full speech in Castillian (Spanish) within the YouTube profile:





https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zjNxy-Bj_BQ





Translation into English: Loto Perrella.