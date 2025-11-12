© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Josep Pàmies talks with Doctor José Luis Cabouli. Transplants. Spanish sound with English subtitles.
Excerpt of a video talk between Josep Pàmies and Doctor José Luis Cabouli, on Friday, June 20, 2025, in the office of Sweet Revolution in Balaguer. The questions on transplants are asked by Francesc Colet and answered by both lecturers.
Time: 8 minutes 33 seconds. Language: Voice in Castillian (Spanish) with English subtitles.
Link to the video with the full speech in Castillian (Spanish) to be found in the Sweet Revolution channel in Balaguer:
https://dulcerevolucion.com/videos/josep-pamies-dialoga-dr-jose-luis-cabouli/
Link to the video with the full speech in Castillian (Spanish) within the YouTube profile:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zjNxy-Bj_BQ
Translation into English: Loto Perrella.