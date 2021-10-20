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Roseanne Barr and Juan O'Savin discuss the “Red Sea Moment"😮
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124 views • October 20, 2021
https://trusttheq.com/roseanne-barr-and-juan-o-savin-discuss-the-red-sea-moment/
No description in the OP; here are two good comments:
Carolyne Arellano
2 days ago
Hi Rosanne and Juan, it was a blessing to receive confirmation through your show with scripture Psalm
7:14
-17, our Lord gave me in 2016, with Luke
8:17
. I believe it's always His way in reminding me to not waiver from His Truth, no matter the years that's gone by, nor how uncertain it may seem.....that He hasn't forgotten. For vengeance Is His, and His timing is perfect. 🙏🌍 "RedSea" "Noah" "NewWorld"
Victory or Valhalla Gaming
1 day ago
I must say this was one of the best sessions with Juan I've seen thus far. You were both on a different plane of explanation and insights. Poetically tying everything going on at this moment in heavy history, to the multitude of Biblically derived info, insights, moral compass realignment, prophecy and guidance to a better people in general. Thank you both very much for this. God Bless you both and God Bless America
No description in the OP; here are two good comments:
Carolyne Arellano
2 days ago
Hi Rosanne and Juan, it was a blessing to receive confirmation through your show with scripture Psalm
7:14
-17, our Lord gave me in 2016, with Luke
8:17
. I believe it's always His way in reminding me to not waiver from His Truth, no matter the years that's gone by, nor how uncertain it may seem.....that He hasn't forgotten. For vengeance Is His, and His timing is perfect. 🙏🌍 "RedSea" "Noah" "NewWorld"
Victory or Valhalla Gaming
1 day ago
I must say this was one of the best sessions with Juan I've seen thus far. You were both on a different plane of explanation and insights. Poetically tying everything going on at this moment in heavy history, to the multitude of Biblically derived info, insights, moral compass realignment, prophecy and guidance to a better people in general. Thank you both very much for this. God Bless you both and God Bless America
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