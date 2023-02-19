https://gettr.com/post/p28ue5ode8f
彼得·麦卡洛博士：在欧洲进行新冠疫苗注射之前，35 岁以下的职业和半职业运动员中大约有 29 人发生心脏骤停。 现在，这个数字已经上升到每年 283 例心脏骤停。
Dr. Peter McCullough: Before the C19 shots in Europe, there were approximately 29 cardiac arrests among pro and semi-pro athletes under age 35.
Now, that number has risen to 283 cardiac arrests a year.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.