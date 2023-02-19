https://gettr.com/post/p28ue5ode8f

彼得·麦卡洛博士：在欧洲进行新冠疫苗注射之前，35 岁以下的职业和半职业运动员中大约有 29 人发生心脏骤停。 现在，这个数字已经上升到每年 283 例心脏骤停。

Dr. Peter McCullough: Before the C19 shots in Europe, there were approximately 29 cardiac arrests among pro and semi-pro athletes under age 35.

Now, that number has risen to 283 cardiac arrests a year.





