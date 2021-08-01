The judaization of Christianity by a fanatic pharisee, more of the embedded verses and the Cronian middle eastern doctrine of celibacy

This is part of a series of videos on how Christianity was twisted in order to coexist with judaism and ultimately be absorbed by it with the help of islam as well. In America Christianity is its most perverse form, whether it is "evangelical", a tool of the right party which is owned by them too or if its straight up Tanakh and judaism. Reading the Tanakh is 90% reading the devil's word, yes figures like Joseph whose brothers expelled him and Joshua are equally satanic as these people retained the covenant of the Cronian cult. The Tanakh contains their imperialistic plan.

They have confessed that Jesus was not one of them, not an Israelite and that theyre amazed at the christians' stupidity.