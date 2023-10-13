13. DERO Course: Dero RPC Bridge, Installation, Configuration & Demonstration (with CLI Wallet)

GTWY Academy Presents "DERO and DVM-BASIC: The Complete Developer's Guide"



https://dero.io



URLs used in this video:

- https://github.com/g45t345rt

- https://github.com/g45t345rt/dero-rpc-bridge

- https://github.com/g45t345rt/dero-rpc-bridge/releases/tag/1.5.3

- https://addons.mozilla.org/en-US/firefox/addon/dero-rpc-bridge (if you are using Mozilla Firefox)

- https://chrome.google.com/webstore/detail/dero-rpc-bridge/nmofcfcaegdplgbjnadipebgfbodplpd (if you are using Google Chrome or Brave Browser)

- http://deronfts.com



Dero CLI Wallet commands with options used in this video:

- ./dero-wallet-cli-linux-amd64 --help

- ./dero-wallet-cli-linux-amd64 --daemon-address=<HOST:PORT> ; Here, I used a Dero Community node available at the IP address, 89.38.99.117, and port,10102, so --daemon-address=89.38.99.117:10102

- ./dero-wallet-cli-linux-amd64 --daemon-address=89.38.99.117:10102 --rpc-server (implicit version) ; By default, the RPC server is going to bind to the IP address, 127.0.0.1 (localhost), and port, 10103.

- ./dero-wallet-cli-linux-amd64 --daemon-address=89.38.99.117:10102 --rpc-server --rpc-bind=127.0.0.1:10103 (explicit version)

- ./dero-wallet-cli-linux-amd64 --daemon-address=89.38.99.117:10102 --rpc-server --rpc-bind=127.0.0.1:10103 --rpc-login=<USERNAME:PASSWORD> ; Here, you would have to provide a username, and a password of your choice.

