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078 - Crossing The Jordan Into Canaan - What's Up Prof? 78
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14 views • December 25, 2021
In Episode 78 we delve into the typology of the crossing of the Jordan, the sending out of the 12 spies, the sojourn in the wilderness and the eventual sending of the 2 spies into Jericho, and how the antitype is playing out in our time. As 1 Corinthians 10 states, all those things happened to them as ensamples and are written for our admonition.
LINKS FOR FURTHER STUDY
Food for Thought: https://youtu.be/hn3ox8pbzlA
Path of Obedience: https://youtu.be/55KOMb6vIx0
Life at its best series: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DGR0b...
Sitting on the Time Bomb / Life at Its Best: https://youtu.be/oK55vhMQkbU
Udderly Amazing / Life at Its Best: https://youtu.be/r9XuYRoqo1A
Become a Member / Supporter: https://www.subscribestar.com/ad-africa
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All What's Up Prof episodes audio available to listen to or download at:
https://soundcloud.com/adafrica/albums
#WalterVeith #CrossingTheJordan #WhatsUpProf
0:00 Intro
1:11 Presentation Start
LINKS FOR FURTHER STUDY
Food for Thought: https://youtu.be/hn3ox8pbzlA
Path of Obedience: https://youtu.be/55KOMb6vIx0
Life at its best series: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DGR0b...
Sitting on the Time Bomb / Life at Its Best: https://youtu.be/oK55vhMQkbU
Udderly Amazing / Life at Its Best: https://youtu.be/r9XuYRoqo1A
Become a Member / Supporter: https://www.subscribestar.com/ad-africa
Donate here: https://amazingdiscoveries.co.za/donate/
Download our material: https://downloads.amazingdiscoveries....
Visit AD Africa Website: https://amazingdiscoveries.co.za/
Visit AD Africa Online Store: https://store.amazingdiscoveries.co.za/
Alternative Platforms:
Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/ADAfrica
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/adafrica/
Ugetube: https://ugetube.com/@ADAfrica
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/ad...
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@Amazing-Discoveri...
All What's Up Prof episodes audio available to listen to or download at:
https://soundcloud.com/adafrica/albums
#WalterVeith #CrossingTheJordan #WhatsUpProf
0:00 Intro
1:11 Presentation Start
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