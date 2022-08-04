Remember the alleged Spanish Flu of 1918? Well, hold onto your seats cause we're going for a bumpy ride with Dr. Lee Merritt as she tells you the truth behind that scam and relates it to the CONvid-1984 scam of 2020 and beyond. We'll cover a lot of ground in this interview as Dr. Merritt presents a wealth of knowledge on the subject and what we are facing right now. However, we won't leave you without hope as the solution, as always, is the people standing against the criminals and tyrants and executing the very justice that God has demanded for such things as we are seeing today.

See more here: https://sonsoflibertymedia.com/dr-lee-merritt-the-twin-scams-of-1918-2020-video/

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