After Covid-19 Vaccine Car Crashes Wrecks, Near Accidents When People Lose Control

This really helps to hit home how many people have been impacted by these disgusting jabs! And, not forgetting, these only cover car crashes and near accidents; this does not include all those are still seriously impacted, who were not in car accidents. I do have a question, there have been numerous high profile people that have had this jab that did it publicly, I will name only a few; Joe Biden, Kamala Harris, Prime Minister Scot Morrison, the now ex Vice President Pence and his wife. Now, just on these numbers alone we have 7 people, but not even one of these persons, that we know of have suffered serious adverse side effects from these jabs!!! No not one!!! Being high profile people, if anyone of them had received serious adverse side effects, it would have been all over the news. Yet, I will try offer a vague guess, there could be at least 1 in 4, maybe more people in the general public suffering from adverse side effects fairly quickly!! So, why then, aren't the high profilers getting any serious side effects? Well, I am wondering if they all received fake shots . . . because otherwise I would have thought we would be hearing something about side effects happening to at least one of them by now. Just a thought.