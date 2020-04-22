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ABC's Good Morning America Reports on New Symptoms of COVID-19 - COVID Toe
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101 views • April 22, 2020
In this report on GMA, an ABC health reporter describes new symptoms of coronavirus dubbed COVID toe while also declaring the virus can produce any number of skin problems as well as excessive blood clotting that could lead to blood clotting.
Source video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WaBXQ1irNA0
Source video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WaBXQ1irNA0
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