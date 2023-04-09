Florida Sheriff - Calls Reporter Dumbass 8Apr23

:53 Florida Sheriff Billy Woods to Media

Marion County Sheriff Billy Woods on Friday slammed "society," "school districts" and gun law rhetoric after announcing the arrests of two juveniles — one of whom is just 12 years old — in connection with the recent killings of three teenagers in Florida. A third juvenile suspect remains at large, and the attorney general's office is weighing whether to charge all three suspects as adults, Woods said during a press conference. "The fact is: society fails them. We do not hold our juveniles accountable. We minimize their actions," Woods said Friday. The suspects are accused of fatally shooting 16-year-old Layla Silvernail, 16-year-old Camille Quarles, and an unnamed 17-year-old male on or around March 30 in rural Marion County.

