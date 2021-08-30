Vaccine Related Deaths and Serious Injuries Are Underestimated by 10 to 100 Fold

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08/21/2021 Dr. Patrick Wood: According to alarming data from the EU’s EudraVigilance, there have been just under 19,000 deaths and 1.96 million serious injuries such as cardiac, hematological, immunological and neurological caused by the vaccines until six weeks ago.
Dr. Robert Malone: These data underestimate adverse events by 10 to 100-folds compared to what actually occurs because many people do not report them for one reason or another.