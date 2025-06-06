Morning Manna - June 6, 2025 - 2 Kings 4:1-7 - What Is In Your House?

In this powerful Faith Friday episode of Morning Manna, Rick and Doc explore the miraculous provision of God through the story of Elisha and the widow in 2 Kings 4:1-7. Faced with overwhelming debt and the threat of losing her sons to slavery, the widow cries out for help. Elisha asks her one pivotal question: What do you have in your house? This question unlocks a profound principle of faith — God works with what we already have. As the widow gathers vessels and obeys the prophet's instructions, God multiplies her small jar of oil into an abundant supply that not only pays her debt but sustains her family for life. The teaching emphasizes personal responsibility, obedience, preparation, and expectation in faith. It is a lesson in releasing faith through action, involving your family in miracles, and never underestimating what God can do with even the smallest resources in your hand.