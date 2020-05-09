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UNCLE JOE'S TAMPA RALLY, SO FUNNY I WET MYSELF!
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24 views • May 09, 2020
THIS WAS ONE OF THE MOST PATHETIC ATTEMPTS AT A DEMOCRATIC RALLY IVE EVER SEEN. AFTER WATCHING THIS MY THOUGHTS WERE THAT THIS WAS FUNNIER THAN SOME OF THE SITCOMS ON PAID TELEVISION, SO OF JOE FAILS TO WIN THE PRESIDENCY AT LEAST THERE IS A CHANCE HE CAN DO HIS OWN COMEDY SHOW...YOU GOTTA SEE THIS COMPLETELY INSANE!
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