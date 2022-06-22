kabbalah, Ascending the Tree of Life. (The Left Hand Path)

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Religion assumes the Creator changes his attitude towards a person depending upon their actions. Kabbalah suggests that the upper force is invariable, therefore the actions of a person will not affect it. Furthermore, if a person's actions and perception of the world are in tune with that of the Creator they will be more open and receptive to the benefits offered by the Creator. From the book 'The Left Hand Path' by B R Taylor https://www.amazon.com/Left-Hand-Path... www.BRTaylorMetaphysics.com