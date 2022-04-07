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Store Up Proverbs
Proverbs 7:1 (NIV)
1 My son, keep my words
and store up my commands within you.
Proverbs Club Commentary
Scripture is meant to be treasured, not ignored.
Put me in solitary confinement,
give me the scriptures,
and I am in fat city.
https://pc1.tiny.us/mr27hepe
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