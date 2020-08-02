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Fauci, Birx Face Masks, Face Shields Turn Us Into Voiceless Submissives. Coronavirus Is One Big Wave Not Seasonal
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36 views • August 02, 2020
Website: http://amazingwordministries.org/
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"For so hath the Lord commanded us, saying, 'I have set thee to be a light of the Gentiles, that thou shouldest bring salvation unto the ends of the earth." - Acts 13:47
PayPal Donation Link: https://www.paypal.com/cgi-bin/webscr?cmd=_s-xclick&;hosted_button_id=AZFUZDSQASRDJ
Address:
Amazing Word Ministries
PO Box 1111
Bonners Ferry, Idaho 83508
Phone # 503-985-8520
Email: [email protected]
SUBSCRIBE TO OUR BACKUP CHANNELS:
► YOUTUBE BACKUP CHANNEL: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCIxoI-6OgcjBKX65C7FT5Gw/
► VIMEO CHANNEL: https://vimeo.com/user6982449
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► FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/Amazing-Word-Ministries-146022572118801/
► Twitter: https://twitter.com/Amazingwordmini
THANK YOU FOR YOUR PRAYERS AND SUPPORT...!!!!
Sincerely!
Pr. Emmanuel Nougaisse
"For so hath the Lord commanded us, saying, 'I have set thee to be a light of the Gentiles, that thou shouldest bring salvation unto the ends of the earth." - Acts 13:47
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