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Shattered Paradise: Pray Before Watching The Movie - 'Land of Fornication' (Trailer) [06.09.2019]
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89 views • September 20, 2021
Thank you for watching ! We really appreciate all of your patience. Finally it's here, "Pray Before Watching The Movie: Land of Fornication".
This is the most ambitious project we've ever done. Recently so many hidden agendas have been revealed to us and we knew we had to create something special to share this new information.
Unfortunately, this channel has been targeted and is increasingly shadow banned and censored.
Because of Youtube's hostility toward this channel we knew this was not the platform for our new movie but we hope the movie can help us stay afloat so we can upload free content to this channel.
We really do love the community that has formed here on this channel and we appreciate all the prayers, support and encouragement. Since we know that we are all engaged in spiritual warfare, it is a blessing to see your comments and read your testimonies of victory through faith in Jesus Christ. We want you all to be encouraged. You are in our prayers. God bless!
Shattered Paradise Playlist:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Lxp97EIsraM&;list=PLHj9G4Ji40hwdVxCim2Ket3j9p3nvmI2M
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLUEOTwjiHvebVpNabS5MpH6IH1V6AaJ4B
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLqUtJAHred9mxU7EskLqZHnMm49qjlSla
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLtfN2HghPuWW10cv7XyKOoiVLJAjbX3Nb
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLFH1qZ2XCBhPtSyvytpVfiUKj5HwRJ72X
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLVyNxfPxgZS55-N9GrjJbZ7lvDLgwhsOv
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLL31aWDxFUE_9b6SEjO31CwA4In89dR5M
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLZ6ENNYbfPKXKyTcwe022wBP58waOwaHl
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLZA7jK3RNDpTI_uWDFp3QQarfhzfknnPF
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLjTpogRepk0piHNrOsNoljkQvXaa34NEO
and many more...
Watch The full movie on Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/shatteredparadise
Shattered Paradise Presents: https://www.shatteredparadisepresents.com/
181,524 views Sep 6, 2019
Shattered Paradise
203K subscribers
https://youtu.be/Lxp97EIsraM
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC3eZ75OBPQ4yDY67ONmWGvQ
This is the most ambitious project we've ever done. Recently so many hidden agendas have been revealed to us and we knew we had to create something special to share this new information.
Unfortunately, this channel has been targeted and is increasingly shadow banned and censored.
Because of Youtube's hostility toward this channel we knew this was not the platform for our new movie but we hope the movie can help us stay afloat so we can upload free content to this channel.
We really do love the community that has formed here on this channel and we appreciate all the prayers, support and encouragement. Since we know that we are all engaged in spiritual warfare, it is a blessing to see your comments and read your testimonies of victory through faith in Jesus Christ. We want you all to be encouraged. You are in our prayers. God bless!
Shattered Paradise Playlist:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Lxp97EIsraM&;list=PLHj9G4Ji40hwdVxCim2Ket3j9p3nvmI2M
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLUEOTwjiHvebVpNabS5MpH6IH1V6AaJ4B
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLqUtJAHred9mxU7EskLqZHnMm49qjlSla
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLtfN2HghPuWW10cv7XyKOoiVLJAjbX3Nb
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLFH1qZ2XCBhPtSyvytpVfiUKj5HwRJ72X
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLVyNxfPxgZS55-N9GrjJbZ7lvDLgwhsOv
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLL31aWDxFUE_9b6SEjO31CwA4In89dR5M
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLZ6ENNYbfPKXKyTcwe022wBP58waOwaHl
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLZA7jK3RNDpTI_uWDFp3QQarfhzfknnPF
https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLjTpogRepk0piHNrOsNoljkQvXaa34NEO
and many more...
Watch The full movie on Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/shatteredparadise
Shattered Paradise Presents: https://www.shatteredparadisepresents.com/
181,524 views Sep 6, 2019
Shattered Paradise
203K subscribers
https://youtu.be/Lxp97EIsraM
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC3eZ75OBPQ4yDY67ONmWGvQ
Keywords
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