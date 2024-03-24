Create New Account
Scott Ritter: Evidence points to Ukraine and the CIA in Moscow terror attack
“If this was something planned by Ukraine, then it means it was something planned by Ukraine under the direction of the CIA to carry out an American policy objective, which seeks the strategic defeat of Russia,” the former US Marines intelligence officer said in a video comment for Sputnik.

Source https://twitter.com/SputnikInt/status/1771537786195091477

