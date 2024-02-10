White House in damage control after Biden's 'catastrophically bad' presser

Former federal prosecutor Katie Cherkasky and America First Legal Vice President Gene Hamilton join 'The Evening Edit' to discuss Special Counsel Robert Hur's report on President Biden's handling of classified documents.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.