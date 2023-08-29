Create New Account
What Fits Through Surgical Masks
Published a day ago

Just a small list of things that fits through a surgical mask. Yes, it includes the covid-19 virus among other things. No more mandated masking, Trump vax/Biden booster, lockdowns, PCR testing.

