Episode #004 Satan’s 3-Fold Plan

In the pre-mortal world (before we came to earth) Satan and an entire third of the hosts of heaven (angels) rebelled with him against God. The punishment was swift and severe, resulting in Satan and his "minions" being cast out of the heavenly realm down to this earth, for the sole purpose of trying to destroy your sole so that you will not be able to return to God's presence and therefore be miserable like them. You and I assisted with them being banished with no chance of forgiveness, so it should come as no surprise that the feelings they have for the humans on the earth are light years beyond "HATE." HATE is not a big enough word to describe their feelings for us.



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