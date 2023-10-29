They Lied To Us About The Orlando Nightclub Shooting

On June 12, 2016, 29-year-old Omar Mateen started a killing spree that ended in claiming 49 lives and wounding 53 more in a mass shooting at Pulse, a gay nightclub in Orlando, Florida, United States before Orlando Police officers fatally shot him after a three-hour standoff.
There is a lot more to this story that may shock many.
Video Source:
'Redacted' with Clayton & Natali Morris
Closing Theme Music:
'Fear' by David Fesliyan
~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~
NOTE: There is no connection between Redacted News or Fesliyan Studios and this channel.
pce mon12:20
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.