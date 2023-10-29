Create New Account
They Lied To Us About The Orlando Nightclub Shooting
The Kokoda Kid
Published 19 hours ago

On June 12, 2016, 29-year-old Omar Mateen started a killing spree that ended in claiming 49 lives and wounding 53 more in a mass shooting at Pulse, a gay nightclub in Orlando, Florida, United States before Orlando Police officers fatally shot him after a three-hour standoff.

There is a lot more to this story that may shock many.

Video Source:

'Redacted' with Clayton & Natali Morris

Redacted News

Closing Theme Music:

'Fear' by David Fesliyan

Fesliyan Studios

NOTE: There is no connection between Redacted News or Fesliyan Studios and this channel.

fake newsmisinformationmedia liescover-ups

