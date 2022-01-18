Importance of Thyroid

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Join Dr. Hotze today as he discusses how many Americans suffer from the #1 most commonly undiagnosed condition. The inactive thyroid hormone – called T4- must be converted into the active hormone – called T3 – for our cells to produce energy. Low energy is the first sign of inadequate production of active thyroid. Make sure to use natural thyroid, not synthetic thyroid, which is prescribed by most doctors. Find out about the common symptoms of Hypothyroidism and how to get back to your happy, healthy self again!
Watch now and subscribe to our podcasts at www.HotzePodcast.com
If you have any of the signs and symptoms mentioned on this podcast, take our free symptom checker test at https://www.hotzehwc.com/symptom-checker/