Ace Mango Craft 4.25/5 and 2 Towns Blueberry Cosmic Crisp Ciders 3.75/5

Shaking it up a bit on the channel. Today well look at 2 craft ciders the boy recommended.Ace Mango runs 5%ABV, IBUs are not an issue and the SRM is a by my eye of 12 for the bright orange ( mango?) color. Nice, clean and crisp with a light mango finish. This is drinkable and I wouldn't turn it down if offered.

2 Towns Blueberry Cosmic Crisp pours a nice pigeons blood ruby color. ABV is 8%, no IBUs and the SRM is a nice 8.

A bit heavier and dirtier w a pronounced alcohol tang on the finish.

Thanks for coming by and cracking a cold one w Pima, Sancho and I.

Big 3 my friends

Skal !

E

As always I have no connection to any of these companies. All opinions are my own

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