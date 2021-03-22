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Jake Tapper vs Gavin Newsom vs Deouche (High Infection Rate of Covid a Negative??)
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40 views • March 22, 2021
In his upper to avoid recall, Gavin Newsom has continued his quest to reframe his handling of the Covid epidemic, taking a negative and trying to spinet into a positive, this time the lower infection rate that the state has despite performing worse overall on the disease. Just trying to hold politicians accountable, and demonstrating to you the way that they lie over and over again.
#gavinNewsom #recallnewsom #jaketapper
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#gavinNewsom #recallnewsom #jaketapper
send bitcoin to: 3MAnRSTD38eGYF8Jb5yEjh3d2GcS5ZTADY cheers!
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