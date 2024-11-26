BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Race, Wokeness, and Cancel Culture in America with A.J. Rice, Best-Selling author of The White Privilege Album
You’ve heard of the phrase “never let a crisis go to waste.” That is what’s currently happening with the intersection of politics, culture, and a variety of pressing social issues. The rise of cultural Marxism is influencing Western civilization as we know it. This ideological movement seeks to reshape society by controlling language and undermining foundational cultural structures (like the nuclear family), and it has infiltrated into public institutions like education, media, and the military, painting a bleak picture of its long-term consequences for the middle class and traditional values.

Join Dr. Hotze and his guest, A.J. Rice, author of The White Privilege Album as they discuss the detrimental effects of recent policies and ideologies on American communities and how they are transforming our institutions to undermine societal cohesion. They discuss how they are working to tackle cultural challenges and bring traditional values back into our society.

To learn more about A.J. Rice, visit publiuspr.com.

Watch now and subscribe to our podcasts at www.HotzePodcast.com

