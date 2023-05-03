Create New Account
BREAKING POINT How today’s bank crisis is SCARILY similar to 2008
264 views
High Hopes
Published Yesterday |
Glenn Beck


May 3, 2023


In 2007, 25 banks failed and needed to be bailed out. The damage totaled 526 BILLION DOLLARS, over a 12 month period. But today’s bank crisis isn’t too far behind. In this clip, Glenn shares today’s banking crisis numbers that seem to be SCARILY similar to 2007, before the 2008 crisis hit. What do these numbers mean, how is the Federal Reserve to blame, and what’s coming next for America’s economic outlook? Glenn discusses it all in this clip…


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xZ1tH_-5-kg

Keywords
americaeconomyfedfederal reserveglenn beckdamagebanksfailedbanking crisisbailed outsimilar to 2008

