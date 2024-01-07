Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
John McLaughlin shares main takeaways from recent polls
channel image
GalacticStorm
2182 Subscribers
Shop now
47 views
Published Yesterday

Real America's Voice (RAV) John McLaughlin says the polls show President Trump “destroying” his Republican opponents while Biden continues to falter.


Watch more #JustTheNewsNoNoise with

@jsolomonReports

@RealAmVoice

 here: https://americasvoice.news/video/YJj0BxaU05Bjaiu/?related=playlist

Keywords
presidentdonald j trumpagenda 47leading in polls

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2024 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket