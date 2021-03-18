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World Wide Rally For Freedom - #NewWorldNextWeek
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252 views • March 18, 2021
Welcome to New World Next Week - the video series from Corbett Report and Media Monarchy that covers some of the most important developments in open source intelligence news. This week:
Story #1: March 20 "World Wide Rally For Freedom"
https://www.startpage.com/do/search?q...
QAnon Groups on Telegram Seethe with Covid Denialism and Vaccine Misinformation
https://archive.is/cpznz
Global March 20 Anti-Vaccine Protests Promoted by QAnon-Linked Groups
https://archive.is/I3DX6
Far-Right Trump Supporters Hope to Use RFK Jr.-Backed Protests to Stage Comeback
https://archive.ph/FVEV1
No to the new normal which takes away the future of Japan and children's smiles.
https://twitter.com/jimakudaio/status...
Nagoya, Tokyo, Osaka, Okinawa, Kyushu, Shikoku, Tohoku and Hokkaido
https://www.facebook.com/events/18852...
World Wide Rally – Walk For Freedom – Calgary, Alberta
https://thelibertyclub.ca/event/world...
No Lockdown, Yes Freedom: New Mexico Statewide Rally
https://cdn.discordapp.com/attachment...
Daily Kos: CIA-Engineered Controlled Opposition? (Aug. 9, 2007)
https://web.archive.org/web/200710110...
Story #2: Moderna Begins Study of COVID-19 Vaccine In Kids
https://archive.is/dnL9E
Toronto Lockdown Czar’s Husband Has ‘Financial Ties’ to Pfizer
https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/tor...
"Doctor" Fauci sat down for an interview with Mexican "comedian"
https://twitter.com/wakeupfromcovid/s...
Fauci gets grilled by Mexican Comedian
https://odysee.com/@TruthPills:5/derb...
‘Vaccine Secrets’: What Parents Should Know Before They Vaccinate Their Kids
https://childrenshealthdefense.org/de...
Story #3: Spotify Censors Art for “Misinformation,” Pulls Ian Brown’s Anti-Lockdown Track
https://reclaimthenet.org/spotify-cen...
NSFW: Media Monarchy Cancels His Spotify Premium, Asks Questions About Other Pop Songs
https://twitter.com/mediamonarchy/sta...
Visit NewWorldNextWeek.com to get previous episodes in various formats to download, burn and share. And as always, stay up-to-date by subscribing to the feeds from Corbett Report (https://corbettreport.com/members) and Media Monarchy (https://mediamonarchy.com/join).
Those in the US who want to support our work can send cash, check or money order (payable to James Evan Pilato) to:
Media Monarchy
c/o James Evan Pilato
P.O. Box 22486
Santa Fe, NM 87502-2486
Thank You.
License: Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
Shared from and subscribe to:
The Corbett Report
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7TvL4GlQyMBLlUsTrN_C4Q
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/gwpziiqzrvt3/
Story #1: March 20 "World Wide Rally For Freedom"
https://www.startpage.com/do/search?q...
QAnon Groups on Telegram Seethe with Covid Denialism and Vaccine Misinformation
https://archive.is/cpznz
Global March 20 Anti-Vaccine Protests Promoted by QAnon-Linked Groups
https://archive.is/I3DX6
Far-Right Trump Supporters Hope to Use RFK Jr.-Backed Protests to Stage Comeback
https://archive.ph/FVEV1
No to the new normal which takes away the future of Japan and children's smiles.
https://twitter.com/jimakudaio/status...
Nagoya, Tokyo, Osaka, Okinawa, Kyushu, Shikoku, Tohoku and Hokkaido
https://www.facebook.com/events/18852...
World Wide Rally – Walk For Freedom – Calgary, Alberta
https://thelibertyclub.ca/event/world...
No Lockdown, Yes Freedom: New Mexico Statewide Rally
https://cdn.discordapp.com/attachment...
Daily Kos: CIA-Engineered Controlled Opposition? (Aug. 9, 2007)
https://web.archive.org/web/200710110...
Story #2: Moderna Begins Study of COVID-19 Vaccine In Kids
https://archive.is/dnL9E
Toronto Lockdown Czar’s Husband Has ‘Financial Ties’ to Pfizer
https://www.lifesitenews.com/news/tor...
"Doctor" Fauci sat down for an interview with Mexican "comedian"
https://twitter.com/wakeupfromcovid/s...
Fauci gets grilled by Mexican Comedian
https://odysee.com/@TruthPills:5/derb...
‘Vaccine Secrets’: What Parents Should Know Before They Vaccinate Their Kids
https://childrenshealthdefense.org/de...
Story #3: Spotify Censors Art for “Misinformation,” Pulls Ian Brown’s Anti-Lockdown Track
https://reclaimthenet.org/spotify-cen...
NSFW: Media Monarchy Cancels His Spotify Premium, Asks Questions About Other Pop Songs
https://twitter.com/mediamonarchy/sta...
Visit NewWorldNextWeek.com to get previous episodes in various formats to download, burn and share. And as always, stay up-to-date by subscribing to the feeds from Corbett Report (https://corbettreport.com/members) and Media Monarchy (https://mediamonarchy.com/join).
Those in the US who want to support our work can send cash, check or money order (payable to James Evan Pilato) to:
Media Monarchy
c/o James Evan Pilato
P.O. Box 22486
Santa Fe, NM 87502-2486
Thank You.
License: Creative Commons Attribution license (reuse allowed)
Shared from and subscribe to:
The Corbett Report
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7TvL4GlQyMBLlUsTrN_C4Q
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/gwpziiqzrvt3/
Keywords
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