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Death at Freedom's Door
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26 views • April 17, 2020
This video was produced to critique the world-wide response to the Covid-19 invisible enemy. I am questioning whether we as a people, are moving into a dystopian future at high-speed. We need to ask ourselves, is this the kind of world we will accept for ourselves, our children and our loved ones?
Freedom is a GOD-GIVEN right, not a man-given one. This video is meant to arouse a healthy sense of questioning, which in the end will support freedom, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness.
Produced by Matt Presti - http://MattPresti.com
Music:
Track 1 - Forgotten Gods by Adrian von Ziegler
Track 2 - Forgotten Vale by Jeremy Soule
Track 3 - Vortex by Carbon Based Lifeforms
Monetization Disabled. Educational Only Video.
FAIR-USE COPYRIGHT DISCLAIMER
* Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, commenting, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favour of fair use.
Freedom is a GOD-GIVEN right, not a man-given one. This video is meant to arouse a healthy sense of questioning, which in the end will support freedom, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness.
Produced by Matt Presti - http://MattPresti.com
Music:
Track 1 - Forgotten Gods by Adrian von Ziegler
Track 2 - Forgotten Vale by Jeremy Soule
Track 3 - Vortex by Carbon Based Lifeforms
Monetization Disabled. Educational Only Video.
FAIR-USE COPYRIGHT DISCLAIMER
* Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, commenting, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favour of fair use.
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