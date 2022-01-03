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Thousands of elderly people in UK care homes were euthanised with the drug Midazolam
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40 views • January 03, 2022
Thousands of elderly people in UK care homes were euthanised with the drug Midazolam which has also been used to kill people on death-row. This was pretty apparent genocide that is covered up under the guise of a pandemic.
During the initial first wave of the plandemic a high proportion of UK ‘COVID deaths‘ were in fact government-sanctioned forced-euthanasia, combine this with the introduction of DNR’s (Do not resuscitate orders) and there you have a culling of the elderly.
During the initial first wave of the plandemic a high proportion of UK ‘COVID deaths‘ were in fact government-sanctioned forced-euthanasia, combine this with the introduction of DNR’s (Do not resuscitate orders) and there you have a culling of the elderly.
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