Genesis | Pt. 33 Joseph Dreams

Genesis 37

Joseph grows up in a very dysfunctional home

Jacob had 4 wives & lots of children

Joseph had many brothers from multiple mothers

Great family drama

Jacob's favorite wife = Rachel but he had 3 others

Saying in the Middle East of why you need 4 wives

These wives all competed against one another

Sibling rivalry formed

One big dysfunctional family

Dinah

Genesis 34:1-2,

Dinah gets raped and brothers seek revenge

Jacob gets angry not because of the rape, or the brutatility of his sons but what it does to his image

Genesis 34:30-31

Jacob was a passive father

Genesis theme = Passive husbands & fathers create dysfunction

Adam & Eve

Abraham, Isaac & Jacob

Genesis teaches us 3 things about family life

1. Passive husbands/fathers lead to dysfunction in a family

When issues arise they must be dealt with

Sweeping them under the rug does not make them disappear

It causes a giant powder keg

US culture wants to create passive men

1940's teachers listed top issues

Talking out of turn, chewing gum, running in the halls

Recent survey of teachers

Drug abuse, suicide, robbery 7 assault

What changed?

Kids watch 4-5 hrs of TV per day; spend 35 min on average with dad

What advice for the ministry?

2. Dysfunction in a family will always produce jealousy in the family

Nothing is as cruel as jealousy

Solomon got it right when he said, “Jealousy is as cruel as the grave” (Song of Solomon 8:6)

Jealousy never corrects itself

3. Jealousy in a family leads to destruction in the family

This is what happened in Jacob's family

Joseph Dreams

Genesis 37:5.”

At 17 God gives Joseph a dream

Even in the midst of dysfunction Joseph had a relationship with God

You might be in a dysfunctional state of life but that doesn’t mean God can’t speak to you

Bible college - How do I know if it’s God?

God Still Speaks

Prayer is a dialogue not a monologue

God has not lost His voice

John 10:27 - My sheep know my voice

In order to hear you have to listen

Walkie Talkie

3 channels God speaks through

1. The Bible

Bible is a love letter

Every time you pick it up God is speaking to you

Get in the Word

2. Visions, Dreams, Images and Mental Pictures

Joel 2: 28

This still happens today

3. Audible Voice

Most rare but does happen

Sometimes soft

Other times loud

Begin listening for the voice of God

Proverbs 8:34

How to Test if it is from God

1. God's Voice will never contradict His Word

Psalm 89:34

2. God's voice will never tempt you to sin

Steal from your neighbor? Not God

Leave your wife for another married woman? Not God

James 1:13

3. God's voice will be confirmed by God's people

I will always share with those close to me

Proverbs 11:14