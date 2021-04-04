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White Victims of Multiculturalism - 0689 - Taylor R Brandenburg - Lee is convicted
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Cassell smashed Tyler over the head with a pool cue at a bar, injuring him severely, and causing him to bleed profusely. The bartender called 911 after Cassell’s group threatened to shoot the bar up, as the fight between two groups continued outside the bar. The groups eventually left in two cars, with one following the other. Taylor, who was babysitting for her cousin, walked outside her front door when she saw cars return via security camera. At that time, Lee opened fire at the car, but hit Taylor instead.
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