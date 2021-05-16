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Curation Cloud 2.021
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20 views • May 16, 2021
Curation Cloud which is a SaaS platform that allows your users to build multiple blogs with curated content all on complete auto-pilot. Our content feeds are updated every minute with up to date viral content.
Not only can your users build multiple blogs on auto pilot with content but they can also build backlinks on auto pilot as well for every content piece they post.
Including: Wordpress, Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Tumblr, Imgur, Blogger, Reddit,
So while the system runs in the background it will build content and backlinks on autopilot from 12 content resources.
Some of the features included are:
- Unlimited Wordpress blogs
- Calendar
- Unlimited social profiles
- Unlimited content feeds
Not only can your users build multiple blogs on auto pilot with content but they can also build backlinks on auto pilot as well for every content piece they post.
Including: Wordpress, Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Tumblr, Imgur, Blogger, Reddit,
So while the system runs in the background it will build content and backlinks on autopilot from 12 content resources.
Some of the features included are:
- Unlimited Wordpress blogs
- Calendar
- Unlimited social profiles
- Unlimited content feeds
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