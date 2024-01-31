Firstpost





Jan 30, 2024





US, UK, Canada, Italy & Others Cut Funding To UN Agency In Gaza: Here's Why





The list of countries suspending or halting funding to the United Nations Relief Works Agency for Palestinian Refugees or the UNRWA is only getting longer. The US, the leading donor of UNRWA, has suspended all additional funding. The UN agency has been linked to the October 7 attack on Israel. Which countries have cut funding to the UNRWA? What are Israel's allegations? And what is the UN's defence? Watch this video to find out.





Israel Hamas War | UNRWA | United States | UK | Canada | Italy | Firstpost | World News | Latest News | Global News | International News | Trending News





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6FKolFvQ0yU