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No Evidence SarsCov2 is "Isolated" or "Purified" | Centre for Research on Globalization
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64 views • August 25, 2021
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For over 12 months, Christine Massey (a bio-statistician based in Ontario, Canada) has been conducting a significant ongoing study. Under Freedom of Information (FOI) Massey and others wrote to some 90 international health, science, and government organisations asking for confirmation the SarsCov2 virus was "isolated" and "purified". It seems no "isolated" or "purified" samples exist.
By: Centre for Research on Globalisation & Christine Massey
Original Url: https://odysee.com/@Truth_Comes_to_Light:6/GRTV---Does-the-Virus-Exist---Has-SARS-CoV-2-Been-Isolated---Interview-with-Christine-Massey%2C-M.Sc.:a
All credit, along with our sincere thanks, goes to the original source of this video. Find and support their work here:
https://www.globalresearch.ca/
As a service to protect and share the truth, this video is mirrored here from Global Research
All credit, along with our sincere thanks, goes to the original source of this video. Find and support their work here:
https://www.globalresearch.ca/
Website: https://fnqcitizenscollective.com
For over 12 months, Christine Massey (a bio-statistician based in Ontario, Canada) has been conducting a significant ongoing study. Under Freedom of Information (FOI) Massey and others wrote to some 90 international health, science, and government organisations asking for confirmation the SarsCov2 virus was "isolated" and "purified". It seems no "isolated" or "purified" samples exist.
By: Centre for Research on Globalisation & Christine Massey
Original Url: https://odysee.com/@Truth_Comes_to_Light:6/GRTV---Does-the-Virus-Exist---Has-SARS-CoV-2-Been-Isolated---Interview-with-Christine-Massey%2C-M.Sc.:a
All credit, along with our sincere thanks, goes to the original source of this video. Find and support their work here:
https://www.globalresearch.ca/
As a service to protect and share the truth, this video is mirrored here from Global Research
All credit, along with our sincere thanks, goes to the original source of this video. Find and support their work here:
https://www.globalresearch.ca/
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