Fan Yifei, Deputy Governor Of China Central Bank, Faces Investigation

Summary：On November 5, local time, Chinese Communist Party media said that Fan Yifei (范一飞), deputy governor of the People's Bank of China, is under investigation for allegedly committing serious violations of discipline and laws. Fan Yifei became the first high-ranking official to be targeted since the 20th National Congress of the Chinese Communist Party.
