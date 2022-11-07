Fan Yifei, Deputy Governor Of China Central Bank, Faces Investigation

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Summary：On November 5, local time, Chinese Communist Party media said that Fan Yifei (范一飞), deputy governor of the People's Bank of China, is under investigation for allegedly committing serious violations of discipline and laws. Fan Yifei became the first high-ranking official to be targeted since the 20th National Congress of the Chinese Communist Party.