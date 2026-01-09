NEW DIETARY GUIDELINES HHS TURNS THE FOOD PYRAMID ON ITS HEAD

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
In another huge move to make America healthy again, HHS and USDA updated dietary guidelines that mark a major shift in federal nutrition policy, as the new “upside-down” food pyramid moves away from decades of low-fat and processed-food recommendations. Hear what the new guidance emphasizes, including whole foods, adequate protein, and reduced added sugars, and discuss how the changes could impact school lunches, federal nutrition programs, and long-term public health.