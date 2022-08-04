UN Declares WAR on “Conspiracy Theories”, Launches #ThinkBeforeSharing Campaign!!

“In a time of universal deceit, telling the truth is a revolutionary act”. - George Orwell (1984)

The United Nations has declared war on conspiracy theories, describing the rise of conspiracy thinking as “worrying and dangerous”.

UNESCO has teamed up with Twitter, the European Commission and the World Jewish Congress to launch the campaign dubbed #ThinkBeforeSharing: Stop the spread of conspiracy theories.

In this video Dan Dicks of Press For Truth counters the propagandists claims while thoroughly debunking their peer reviewed paper “On The Viability of Conspiratorial Beliefs”.

See Also:

UN Declares War on ‘Dangerous’ Conspiracy Theories: ‘The World Is NOT Secretly Manipulated By Global Elite’

https://newspunch.com/un-declares-war-on-dangerous-conspiracy-theories-the-world-is-not-secretly-manipulated-by-global-elite/

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