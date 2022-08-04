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UN Declares WAR on “Conspiracy Theories”, Launches #ThinkBeforeSharing Campaign!!
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436 views • August 04, 2022

“In a time of universal deceit, telling the truth is a revolutionary act”. - George Orwell (1984)

The United Nations has declared war on conspiracy theories, describing the rise of conspiracy thinking as “worrying and dangerous”.

UNESCO has teamed up with Twitter, the European Commission and the World Jewish Congress to launch the campaign dubbed #ThinkBeforeSharing: Stop the spread of conspiracy theories.

In this video Dan Dicks of Press For Truth counters the propagandists claims while thoroughly debunking their peer reviewed paper “On The Viability of Conspiratorial Beliefs”.

See Also:

UN Declares War on ‘Dangerous’ Conspiracy Theories: ‘The World Is NOT Secretly Manipulated By Global Elite’

https://newspunch.com/un-declares-war-on-dangerous-conspiracy-theories-the-world-is-not-secretly-manipulated-by-global-elite/

If you appreciate Press For Truth's efforts please consider making a contribution here:

SUPPORT:
DONATE ➜ https://pressfortruth.ca/donate/
SUBSCRIBESTAR ➜ https://www.subscribestar.com/pressfortruth
DONATE via Paypal ➜ https://www.paypal.me/PressforTruth
GoGetFunding ➜ https://goget.fund/2UBhENH
Bitcoin ➜ 19pNb9m5NyeDNXqTEAgZ5pyAXJwNroPKwq
Other Cryptocurrencies ➜ https://pressfortruth.ca/donate-crypto/

Or you can send an e-transfer to [email protected]

If you’re old fashioned like we are and prefer to keep it old school, we also accept cash, cheques, equipment and words of encouragement! You can send us those things here:
Dan Dicks P.O. Box 1521 Squamish BC V8B 0B1

Mirrored - Press For Truth

Keywords
conspiracy theoriestwitterunited nationsunescoeuropean commissionworld jewish congress
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