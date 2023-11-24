KIEV FACES STRUGGLE ON BATTLEFIELD AND IN REAR

The situation is becoming increasingly difficult for the Ukrainian military in many directions on the front.

This night, explosions sounded in the Mykolaiv and Dnipropetrovsk regions. Russian drones struck targets in Krivyi Rih and Voznesensk, where the military airfield of the same name is located.

On the battlefield, Russian assault groups do not stop and continue assault in the southern part of Avdeevka. Despite fierce resistance and heavily-fortified strongholds of the Ukrainian military, almost the entire industrial zone has already come under Russian control.

Ukrainian military began to complain about the deployment of Russian large-capacity cluster bombs in the area. Earlier, video footage from the fronts confirmed their use in the Zaporozhye region. The joy of the Ukrainian military from the massive supply of foreign cluster munitions has faded as soon as the Russians gave a symmetrical response.

Ukrainian forces are trying to distract Russian forces and have launched offensive operations in the area of Horlivka. Using the forces of several infantry units, they attempt reconnaissance by combat. However, operations are carried out without descent support by armored vehicles and artillery and end in losses and retreat.

In the Kherson region, Ukrainian forces failed to develop their offensive across the river and continue suffering losses under Russian strikes on both banks.

Small infantry groups are still present in Krynki and near the bridges, but they are suffering from the loss of command control and disruption of supply. More Ukrainian soldiers in the Kherson region are surrendering.

In other areas, the front remains unchanged. The Ukrainian army has clearly lost its strategic military initiative and has gone on the defensive in almost all regions.

Ukrainian servicemen are demotivated and desert. According to the Prosecutor General’s Office of Ukraine, for nine months of this year, more than 4, 600 soldiers escaped from the Ukrainian army, about 11,000 more allegedly ‘temporarily’ left their units. 161 cases of self-shooting were recorded in army. There is a mass ‘hidden desertion’. Military personnel feign illness, try to stay in rear units in an attempt to avoid fighting. The Ukrainian army is experiencing great problems with replenishing reserves. Up to 40 percent of the personnel are missing in many combat units.

The failure of the Kiev counteroffensive marked a turning point that could decide the outcome of the entire war. But wars cannot be won in defense and the Russian military has its winter campaign ahead, while its outcome is not yet clear.





